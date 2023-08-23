18-year-old dead after garage explosion Tuesday night
An explosion occurred at a North End house on Tuesday night, and police found a man fatally wounded at the site.

Medical personnel pronounced Nathen Scott Taylor Jr., 18, dead at a local hospital at about 9 p.m. Tuesday. Taylor had been working in a garage attached to the home on the southeast corner of North 13th and Boyd Streets at the moment of the blast, the cause of which remains under investigation by the St. Joseph Police Department and the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco Firearms & Explosives.

