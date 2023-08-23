The caved-in door of the attached garage of a house at North 13th and Boyd streets is seen on Wednesday. A Tuesday night blast there killed local resident Nathen Scott Taylor, Jr., 18. Taylor had been inside the garage at the time.
An explosion occurred at a North End house on Tuesday night, and police found a man fatally wounded at the site.
Medical personnel pronounced Nathen Scott Taylor Jr., 18, dead at a local hospital at about 9 p.m. Tuesday. Taylor had been working in a garage attached to the home on the southeast corner of North 13th and Boyd Streets at the moment of the blast, the cause of which remains under investigation by the St. Joseph Police Department and the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco Firearms & Explosives.
“I can say the damage to the house is extensive,” said Capt. Jeff Wilson of the St. Joseph Police Department. “We are still investigating, along with the ATF. At this time there is no indication that there was any criminal intent leading to the explosion.”
The ATF said later on Wednesday that there is no cause to believe a criminal law violation occurred, and it did not open a case on the matter. The police department will release any further information about the nature of the blast, the agency said.
Carl Griffin Sr., who lives a few houses away from the site on Boyd Street, said the blast on Tuesday shook the foundations of his home. He ran outside to see a woman crying for help, and called 911.
“Me and my dog, I don’t know if it’s cause we was scared, we jumped or whatever, but it was enough to, we was in the air looking at each other for a second,” Griffin said. “It was crazy. We knew right away something was bad.”
Shelby Weaver, who lives across the street from the site of the blast, said he knew Taylor pretty well. The young man had recently moved with his girlfriend in to the house where the blast occurred, Weaver said, and appeared to be doing well.
“He was a pretty good kid,” Weaver said. “It was a terrible loss. He was doing really good, got himself a job I guess, he just got a lawnmower to use with his job. He had his own place, his own car, he was doing really good. He was stepping up in the world. I’ve seen him progress and it was always good.”
Griffin and Weaver said a great deal of smoke emanated from the garage after the explosion, obscuring much of the area as night fell. Griffin saw first responders bring the victim away from the house and load him into a Buchanan County EMS ambulance.
The neighborhood surrounding the site of the explosion is just on the other side of St. Joseph Avenue from Lafayette High School. According to the St. Joseph School District, Taylor had been enrolled at Lafayette through sophomore year, but thereafter had been homeschooled.
