A man in his 60s was found unresponsive near the pool at Moila Country Club on Wednesday afternoon.
According to St. Joseph police, a group of citizens found the man and began performing CPR. Police responded to the scene around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. The man was transported to Mosaic Life Care where he was pronounced dead.
His cause of death is unknown at this time.
