A Platte City man is dead after barricading himself in a home.
At 7:23 p.m. Tuesday, Platte County Deputies responded to a barricaded person in Gates Drive in Platte City. The person was involved in a domestic assault earlier in the day.
The Platte County Sheriff's Office SAW team and Crisis negotiations team responded and attempted to convince the person to come out of the home.
The 48-year-old man was found in residence from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The person's name is begin withheld, pending notification of next of kin.