On the second day of testimony in the case of State v. Angela Henderson, the jury was able to hear from a man who claimed to be an eyewitness to the killing of Clinton “Sam” Justice, and was also convicted of murder in relation to the case.
Kim Keith Jr. is currently serving 15 years at Western Missouri Correctional Center for the crime of second-degree murder. Keith plead guilty to this crime in July of 2014, after accepting a plea deal with the Buchanan County Prosecuting Attorney at the time, Dwight Scroggins.
Part of Keith’s deal was that he would have to testify truthfully in the trial against his former girlfriend Angela Henderson, which he did in 2014 and again on Wednesday afternoon. Keith claimed that he met with Henderson and her son, Josh Mollett, the night of Dec. 6, 2012, to sell them methamphetamine.
Keith told the jurors that the mother and son were unable to pay for the drugs, and led him to the home of Justice to get money. After waiting outside for a while with Mollett while Henderson went inside, Keith said he went inside to see what was taking so long.
“He said he told her he wasn't buying her (expletive) dope for her, and that was pretty much it,” Keith testified. “And I told Josh, ‘I gotta have my money or my dope.’ So he went and grabbed the dough from his mom and gave it to me.”
Keith said as he was turning to leave, he saw Mollett and Henderson kill the man.
“I saw Angela and Josh both; Josh walked over and grabbed Sam's head, pulled it back and that's when Angela cut him,” Keith told the jury.
Henderson’s lawyer, Jarret Johnson, refuted this story, trying to show the jury that Keith was an unreliable witness and had confessed to killing Justice himself several times to cellmates.
“You told somebody at the jail that you killed an older guy because you wanted his Oxycontin,” Johnson asked, with Keith agreeing.
“You told that same person, that you stabbed that person several times in the stomach or torso, and then stabbed him several more times in the neck, correct?” Keith agreed again.
“And the person you were talking about is Sam justice, correct?” Johnson asked.
“Yes,” Keith said.
Johnson also brought up that Keith, who was facing life in prison before his plea deal, had gotten a lot of time shaved off his sentence by agreeing to testify.
“So we have six versions of this story, and two of those versions have been under oath,” Johnson said. “And you got what you wanted out of the deal didn’t you?”
“Yes,” Keith said.
Along with Keith, the jury also saw photos of the crime scene and the victim for the first time. Whether or not the testimony and physical evidence swayed the jury toward the side of the state or the side of the defense will be seen when they are given the case to consider on Friday.
For Thursday, the prosecution is expected to rest, and the defense is expected to call all of its witnesses.