Felony child pornography charges have been filed against a Jackson County man who allegedly transmitted images while in Chillicothe, Missouri.
Zachary Kerns, 32, faces four criminal charges.
"During the (police) interview, Kerns requested his lawyer but provided an email address to contact him, which matched with information provided in the cyber tips and legal process," Detective Ian Johns wrote in a probable cause statement. "Search warrants were served to Google for seven accounts belonging to Kerns. The responses were viewed and child pornography was located in three of the seven accounts."
A warrant was issued for Kerns' arrest on Monday, online court records show. Should he be arrested, he is to be held without bond, according to the text of the warrant.