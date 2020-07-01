Police are looking for a man who took a motorcycle for a test drive, but never returned it.
Colton Griffin, 22, faces a charge of stealing, a class D felony. According to a probable cause statement, on June 19 Griffin took a 2019 Yamaha 320 out for a test drive from McBride Yamaha, 905 S. 10th St.
Police found the motorcycle later that day, which no longer had its dealer plates and suffered minor body damage.
Griffin is currently not in custody, and anyone with information about his whereabouts is encouraged to call the St. Joseph Police Department at 816-271-2777.