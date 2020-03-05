A Cameron, Missouri, man has been charged in his second case of child molestation since February after allegedly confessing to assaulting two children between 2013 and 2018.
Christopher Patti's most recent charge of second-degree child molestation was filed in connection to an incident that allegedly occurred in May of 2018. The alleged victim told investigators he was around 3 years old when Patti touched him inappropriately on more than one occasion.
Upon questioning and following a polygraph exam, Patti said he had been helping the child get dressed when he touched him.
The alleged victim said Patti had told him not to tell anyone, something another alleged victim told investigators.
The other alleged victim, a girl who was 4, told investigators Patti had touched her in ways that made her feel uncomfortable. Patti allegedly confessed to molesting the girl, who is now 10 years old, and has been charged with first-degree child molestation in that case.
Patti is being held on a $500 bond. He must wear a GPS and have no contact with his alleged victims or their families or be near schools if he posts bail.