A Kansas man has been charged with several misdemeanors and a felony after he briefly evaded police.
Logan Wolken, 20, led police on a chase that began on Bushiness Highway 71 north of Interstate 29. and ended in Savannah, Missouri, on Sunday, according to court documents.
"The driver then accelerated through a residential yard and back down the driveway," Rob Dudeck, a Missouri State Highway Patrol Trooper, said in a probable cause statement describing the chase.
Dudeck also wrote that three passengers asked Wolken to stop, which he eventually complied with.
Wolken faces misdemeanors for DWI, possession of marijuana, failure to stop and speeding. He's also charged with the felony of resisting a stop by fleeing.
His bond is set at $3,000, half of which must be in cash.