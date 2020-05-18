A St. Joseph man is facing child pornography charges, court records obtained by News-Press NOW show.
Nathan Orr, 36, is charged with a felony for possessing more than 20 pictures or one video.
“During his interview he admitted to watching females exercising in view of his residence and masturbating while watching them through the window,” St. Joseph Police Department Detective Jeremy Peters wrote in a probable cause statement. “He also admitted to masturbating in the bushes of a public library.”
A search of online court records shows only the pornography charge leveled against Orr, with no charge filed for the library incident.
The investigation into Orr began when a Missouri State Highway Patrol Trooper “made an investigative download of files” on April 24 that were eventually traced back to Orr.
“Devices in the residence belonging to Orr were examined and obvious child pornography was located on his external hard drive,” Peters wrote. “The images showed children approximately 13 years of age or younger in various stages of undress.”
Orr admitted to viewing the images during a police interview, according to a probable cause statement. Online court records show Orr is being held in the Buchanan County Jail on a $5,000 bond.
Buchanan County Judge Keith Marquart ordered Orr not to access the internet as a condition of his bond.
St. Joseph man charged with assaulting police officer
A St. Joseph man accused of assaulting a police officer had his case transferred to Circuit Court, according to online court records.
Daniel Ajak, 41, was arraigned on a charge of felony assault last Friday. According to a probable cause statement, Ajak caused a St. Joseph Police officer “to have trouble breathing” during an altercation in February.
“Because of the defendant’s action, the officer sustained injuries,” St. Joseph Police Detective Ken Schroeder wrote in a probable cause statement. “Officers reported they had to strike the defendant to get him to let go of the officer’s neck and to get him into custody.”
Ajak was trespassing at the United States Post Office in St. Joseph at the time of the incident, according to Schroeder. Ajak has been held in the Buchanan County Jail on a $10,000 bond, $1,000 of which must be in cash, though his attorney has filed a motion to reduce the bond amount.