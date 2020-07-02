A Kansas City man is charged with causing the death of another person following a car crash in St. Joseph on Wednesday.
Joel Queener, 22, was charged with DWI and causing the death of another person in Buchanan County on Thursday.
"Queener's eyes were bloodshot and watery, his speech was badly slurred, and he was unable to stand without swaying," a Missouri State Highway Patrol Trooper wrote in a probable cause statement. "Queener was uncooperative and cursed at officers."
According to the probable cause statement, Queener admitted to making a mistake following the accident.
"I know I (expletive) up," Queener said, according to the probable cause statement. "I had a bad night and I was depressed when this (expletive) happened."
The incident, which killed one person and seriously injured another, took place just before 11 am on Wednesday on US Highway 169 near S.E. Summit Road.
According to court documents, Queener's blood alcohol content was 0.202 at the scene. A blood test also was taken, but the results have not been publicly released.
Queener's license has been suspended, per the probable cause statement.
The trooper wrote in a court filing that he believes Queener to be a danger to the community.
"He operated a motor vehicle in an intoxicated condition, with an extremely high BAC, which resulted in one serious injury and one fatality," the trooper wrote.
Queener is being held in the Buchanan County Jail on a $50,000 bond, a fifth of which must be in cash.
He is scheduled to be arraigned in front of Buchanan County Judge Keith Marquart on July 6 at 8:30 a.m.