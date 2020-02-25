A St. Joseph man has been charged with assault after allegedly hitting another driver in a stolen vehicle while he was fleeing from police on Feb. 23.
Xavier Cruz allegedly stole a 2017 Ford Expedition from a residence on North 25th Street and later was spotted by police near 16th and Faraon streets. Cruz allegedly fled from the officer at a high rate of speed, failed to yield at stop sign near the corner of 16th and Lafayette streets, where he crashed into a 2000 Dodge Ram Pickup Truck.
According to Capt. Jeff Wilson with the St. Joseph Police Department, the officers were not chasing the man at the time of the crash because they want to avoid accidents like this in residential areas.
My'tias Rowland, who was driving the truck, was injured during the crash, according to the police report. He was taken to Mosaic Life Care for treatment of serious injuries.
Cruz allegedly fled on foot, leaving the scene of the accident, but was eventually captured and charged with second-degree assault. He has been denied bond by Judge Keith Marquart because he is believed to be a danger to the community.
According to the report, Cruz is a flight risk and is said to always flee from law enforcement. He has prior arrests for stealing a motor vehicle, armed robbery and unlawful possession of a firearm.