A St. Joseph man is facing an arson charge after setting his home on fire and holding firefighters “at bay with a big knife,” records obtained by News-Press NOW show.
Fred Coker, 61, faces the first-degree felony of arson and has an outstanding warrant for his arrest, according to online court records.
“Coker set the fire and then proceeded to the basement where he held firemen at bay with a big knife until the St Joseph Police Department used a Tazer to get him out of the structure,” St. Joseph Fire Department Inspector Steve Henrichson wrote in a report. “Mr Coker and a police officer were taken to Mosaic for treatment by ambulance.”
According to Henrichson, seven children were initially inside the home at the time of the fire. None sustained serious injuries.
“(A juvenile witness) also stated that Fred Coker was in the kitchen the night prior standing by the basement door with gasoline in his hand and matches in his mouth,” SJPD detective Dustin Robinson wrote in a probable cause statement.
Buchanan County Judge Keith Marquart has issued a warrant for Coker’s arrest. Marquart denied bond in Coker’s case, and Coker is not in custody, according to online jail records.
Robinson wrote that he believed that Coker is “a danger to the community or other person” because Coker is the subject of a sexual assault case.
“Coker is the suspect in a sex assault case to a (person) that was living in the house at the time of the fire,” Robinson wrote.
Robinson did not elaborate on the sexual assault case in the probable cause statement, and it’s unclear if the assault case began before or after the fire.
A St. Joseph Police Department spokesperson, Capt. Jeff Wilson, declined to comment on the case except to say the sexual assault case had been handed over to the Buchanan County Prosecuting Attorney’s office.
However, in an email to News-Press NOW, Prosecuting Attorney Ron Holliday said no such sexual assault case had been turned over by law enforcement. Wilson responded to an inquiry about the discrepancy by reiterating that the case had been submitted.