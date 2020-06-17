A St. Joseph man faces a rape charge after he allegedly assaulted a clerk at the US Oil gas station on 22nd Street.
Jerez Collins, 27, was arraigned on Wednesday. He entered a plea of not guilty.
"When (the victim) went into a back room to obtain a product, Jerez was seen running behind the counter and into the same room," Michelle Ritter, a St. Joseph Police Department detective, wrote in a probable cause statement. "Jerez pulled his pants down, shoved (the victim) against a wall and restrained her with at least one of his hand's around the victim's neck."
Collins is held without bail at the Buchanan County Jail.
"Jerez proceeded to hug and kiss the victim following the incident," Ritter wrote.
The probable cause statement describes several types of sexual assault. The charge of rape is punishable by "lifetime supervision" in Missouri, according to the felony complaint submitted by the Buchanan County Prosecuting Attorney's office.
Past court records indicate Collins has previously violated release conditions.
In a federal court case in Missouri, for which Collins entered a guilty plea for bank robbery in 2011, U.S. District Judge Howard Sachs determined Collins violated five conditions of his supervised release.
Collins was sentenced to 36 months in prison after entering the guilty plea.
In Arizona, court records indicate that a judge found Collins to have violated his probation at a hearing in January.
On July 19, 2018, Collins was placed on probation in Arizona for aggravated assault. The online court records indicate Collins was to serve two years of probation through July of this year.
Collins' alleged offense in St. Joseph occurred on June 13.
In the probable cause statement, Ritter said she believed the defendant posed a danger to the victim.
"The defendant psychically and sexually attacked the victim," Ritter said. "He told her he was going to kill her. The victim advised she had been afraid the defendant would, in fact, kill her."
Collins is next scheduled to appear in court on June 25.