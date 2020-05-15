When assisting a motorist on East Grand Avenue in Cameron, a Missouri State Highway Patrol Trooper was approached by another vehicle with a 16-year-old girl from Cameron, who stated she had been stabbed.
This happened on May 14 at 11:51 p.m. when Cameron officers and EMS were dispatched to the location of the victim, who was then transported to a hospital.
According to a post on the Cameron Police and Emergency Management Facebook page, the investigation led to where the incident took place in the 900 block of East Grand Avenue.
The Cameron Police Department made an arrest early Friday in this case and the Clinton County Prosecutor, Brandi McClain filed charges on Bronson C. Wildman, 20, of Cameron.
The charges include one count Class D felony second-degree assault and one count of felony armed criminal action. Wildman was given no bond.
Last year, Wildman was accused of stabbing a dog and was charged with felony animal abuse and was later arraigned in the Associate Division of Daviess County Circuit Court, according to KTTN News.