A St. Joseph man is facing charges after allegedly threatening to blow up the South Belt Walmart because he could not return on item.
Jason Johnson allegedly left the store on Sunday, after assaulting a security guard when told he could not return an item he had purchased.
The man allegedly called the store later, cussing at a manager and saying he would get his money that night or blow up the store, emphasizing that it was not a threat but a promise.
According to court documents, when contacted by police, Johnson resisted arrest and refused to identify himself. The probable cause statement also alleged reports that the man has eight prior arrests for failing to appear and has a history of resisting arrest.
Johnson has been charged with third-degree making a terrorist threat, and has been denied bond after the judge found there was no monetary or nonmonetary conditions that could secure the safety of the alleged victim.
Johnson has prior convictions for unlawful use of a weapon, assault, domestic assault, violation of a protection order and nonsupport.