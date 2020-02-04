A Bolckow, Missouri, man has been charged after allegedly sending nude photos of a woman and child to strangers on social media.
Investigators interviewed Egan Campbell after a woman reported he had sent photos of her in the shower and a 5-year-old child in the bathtub through social media.
When interviewed, Campbell allegedly told deputies he had deleted all the photos on his phone, but a forensic exam found a partial nude photo as well as several online searches.
Campbell has been convicted previously of indecent liberties with a child in Kansas, requiring him to register as a sex offender and report his social media and email to the authorities.
In the latest case, Campbell has been charged with invasion of privacy, invasion of privacy with a victim under 18 and failure to register as a sex offender. He is being held on a $15,000 cash and surety bond.