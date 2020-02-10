A man from Bogard, Missouri, has been charged in Livingston County for allegedly sexually assaulting a toddler last year.
Richard Stumph was allegedly at the home of a friend when he went inside to grab a glass of water. According to the police report, Stumph was inside for 10 minutes. When he returned, he was followed by a 2-year-old girl.
The girl's mother told police that her daughter said Stumph had put something in her mouth. Stumph allegedly left on foot when the mother heard this and questioned the child further.
When questioned by police, Stumph said he had touched the girl's mouth with his thumb, then said he could have done what he was accused of, finally admitting to the allegations to an investigator from the Children's Division.
Stumph has been charged with attempted sexual misconduct.
Stumph has another charge in Livingston County for sodomy from 2019. Stumph has similar accusation with an 8-year-old girl in Laclede County, according to the police report.