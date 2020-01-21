A Chula, Missouri, man has been charged after allegedly killing seven puppies belonging to a friend.
Ronald Parker has been charged with felony animal abuse.
On Dec. 6, Bethany Millard and her friend went to Parker’s home to see puppies that had been birthed by Millard’s boyfriend’s dog. Parker had been caring for the dog since the summer of 2019 and made the owner aware of the dog giving birth around Nov. 14.
According to the court report, when Millard and her friend arrived at Parker’s home, he allegedly advised them that the puppies had been “ditched” two days prior. Parker showed the women a trash can that contained two of the puppies, one of which was barely alive, according to court documents.
The puppy died later that night after being taken to a vet in Chillicothe, Missouri, court documents said. When deputies investigated further, Parker allegedly showed them where the rest of the puppies were, with most of them being in plastic zipper bags.
Parker allegedly told the deputies that he had killed the puppies because he did not want them to starve to death and he didn’t know it was illegal to kill them.