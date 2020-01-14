A St. Joseph man has been charged after investigators allegedly found at least 175 videos of child pornography in his possession.
According to court documents, a file downloaded at a St. Joseph residence led investigators to search the home of Daryl Gill. Investigators allegedly found a tablet with two videos of child pornography and a computer with at least 175 videos of child pornography.
The videos allegedly downloaded under Gill’s account depicted children under the age of 14 engaged in sexual acts.
Gill has been charged with possession of child pornography. He is being held on a $20,000 all-cash bond and is to have no contact with children.