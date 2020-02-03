An Albany, Missouri, man has been charged more than a month after allegedly causing a crash that he was seriously injured in.
Joshua Sweat, 28, was taken to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph on Dec. 10 after being seriously injured in a one-vehicle crash. First responders were called to the scene on Daniel Street in Albany, where they reported finding Sweat slurring his words and saying that he shouldn't have been driving.
Sweat's 20-year-old brother, Sebastian Sweat, was in the vehicle at the time of the crash but was not injured, according to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Joshua Sweat has been charged with DWI, driving without a license, driving without a seat belt and driving in a careless manner. He has been issued a $4,950 bond that can be paid by cash or surety.