A Cameron, Missouri, man has been charged for allegedly beating three boys to the point of leaving bruises on their back and bottoms.
On Feb. 11, an 11-year-old boy entered the Cameron Police Department, crying and shaking. According to a report filed by police, the boy told officers Douglas Wood was physically abusing him and his two brothers.
Police questioned all three boys, who allegedly told them they had been hit with belts and the flat side of a hairbrush sometimes as many as 26 times. The boys also allegedly reported they did not feel safe around Wood.
The children's mother was later questioned by police and allegedly told them that Wood had spanked the children for being disobedient. When asked how many times they were spanked, she allegedly said she stopped counting after two.
According to the police, she also allegedly said there were red marks on the children's backs and bottoms that later turned into dark bruises.
Wood has been charged with three counts of child abuse, and the children were removed from their home, according to the police report.