A St. Joseph man faces a felony charge after sending sexual messages to what he believed was a minor female child, court documents show.
According to a probable cause statement, John William Simpson Jr, 51, was arrested by the St. Joseph Police Department on May 5.
"During the course of the conversation over several days, Simpson made statements that he wanted to meet up for the purposing of kissing and engaging in sexual conduct," Jeremy Peters, a St. Joseph Police Department detective, wrote in a probable cause statement. "Simpson took a substantial step by going to meet with the person he had been talking to (at an apartment in St. Joseph)."
Peters told a judge he believes Simpson is a danger to the community.
"He is a high risk threat to children," he wrote. "He used social media to meet (with) who he believed to be a 13-year-old girl and arranged to meet in order to perform sexual acts when he believed nobody else would be home."
A search of online court records and a review of court documents shows Simpson is currently on probation for a possession charge. Peters wrote that Simpson has failed to appear in court twice.
Buchanan County Judge Keith Marquart set Simpson's bond at $10,000, at least $1,000 of which must be in cash.
Andrew County man charged with burglary
Just days after he was released from the Andrew County Jail, a St. Joseph man is back after allegedly breaking into an 83-year-old woman's home, according to court records obtained by News-Press NOW.
According to those records, Matthew Silcott, 39, is charged with felony burglary and two misdemeanors after an incident that occurred on May 4.
"(The victim) stated (Silcott) had to have come inside her residence while she was napping and took her cellphone before hiding out in the back room of her house," Anthony Rodgers, an Andrew County Sheriff's deputy, wrote in a probable cause statement. "(The victim's) cell was located on the floor in the back bedroom where (Silcott) was found."
Online court records show Silcott was charged with felony driving while license suspended and a misdemeanor for introducing contraband into the Andrew County Jail just three days before the burglary incident. Silcott was issued a $2,000 cash or surety bond for the first incident, and a $10,000 cash-only bond for the second.