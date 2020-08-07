A St. Joseph man is facing multiple felony charges after police say he shot at multiple people on Fifth Street on June 7.
Dontane Hughes, 34, faces felony charges for unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a weapon and a misdemeanor charge for possessing a defaced weapon.
"(The victim) advised he was tired of waiting (to pickup Hughes) so he left," St. Joseph Police Detective Caleb Carter wrote in a probable cause statement. "After (the victim) left, he observed Hughes following in a van shooting."
When the pair of cars reached a stop sign, Carter wrote that Hughes fired more shots toward the victims. According to the probable cause statement, shell casings were recovered at the scene.
Carter wrote in the probable cause statement that Hughes has failed to appear in Buchanan County court 16 times. Carter wrote that be believes Hughes to be a danger to the community because he's a convicted felon and "has assaulted the victim in the past."
According to online court and jail records, Hughes is being held in the Buchanan County Jail on a $25,000 bond, $5,000 of which was ordered by a judge to be paid in cash. He will be arraigned on August 10.
St Joseph man charged with possessing child pornography
Buchanan County prosecutors filed a formal charging document against 24 year-old Cody Knapp on Friday for possessing child pornography. Knapp was arrested on July 23.
According to court records obtained by News-Press NOW, a police investigator said he found more than 1,000 exploitative images of children on Knapp's devices.
Ian Johns, a Platte County Sheriff's deputy and member of a Northwest Missouri cyber crimes task force, wrote in a probable cause statement that the images were found on Knapp's work cellphone and tablet.
Knapp was contacted by local law enforcement after a tip from the National Center of Mission and Exploited Children. Also on Friday, Buchanan County Judge Daniel Kellogg amended Knapp's bond from a $10,000 cash-only bond to a surety bond for the same amount.