A St. Joseph man is facing a felony charge for illegally exhibiting a firearm after police said he shot another man over a stolen car.
Tucker Baker, 21, was charged in Buchanan County on Wednesday. Prosecutors have asked a judge to sign off on a warrant for Baker's arrest.
"Baker reported his red 2002 Chevrolet Cavalier stolen from Speedy's at St. Joseph Avenue," St. Joseph Police Department Detective Michelle Ritter wrote in a probable cause statement. "Baker located his vehicle about 1.5 hours later."
It was then, Ritter wrote, that Baker began firing a handgun at a passenger in a different car.
"Baker fired one bullet from his handgun as he passed the stolen Cavalier driven by (the victim) on King Hill Avenue near Kansas street," Ritter wrote. "(The victim) exited the stolen vehicle and fled on foot in the area of Gordon Avenue after a lengthy high-speed vehicle chase."
After the victim fled on foot, Baker fired additional bullets.
"Baker fired four additional bullets while he was chasing (the victim) on foot, one of which struck (the victim) in the right leg and another striking a vehicle," Ritter wrote. "Baker kicked (the victim) in the top of his head with a steel-toed boot causing (the victim's) head to split open."
Baker also tried to strangle the alleged victim, according to Ritter.
The probable cause statement written by Ritter indicates she believes Baker committed the crime of unlawfully using a weapon, but Buchanan County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Joshua Bachman ultimately filed the charge.
Under Missouri law, a person is guilty of the class E felony of illegally exhibiting a weapon under the subsection charged if they, "exhibit, in the presence of one or more persons, any weapon readily capable of lethal use in an angry or threatening manner."
Online court and jail records indicate Baker is not in custody. Ritter wrote that she believes he is a danger to the community.
"The defendant (Baker) fired multiple bullets in close proximity to residential homes, one of which struck a vehicle next to a residence," Ritter wrote. "The defendant disregarded the safety of citizens in the area of which he chose to fire a gun."