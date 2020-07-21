A man is facing four charges after a double shooting in Dearborn, Missouri, on July 18.
Jacob A. Westwood, 23, was charged with two counts of armed criminal action and two counts of first-degree assault.
"Deputies located one shooting victim who had been shot in the buttocks, apparently sustaining a broken pelvic bone," Platte County Sheriff Mark Owen said in a news release. "A second victim was taken to St. Luke's North Hospital in a private car. That man had been shot in the leg."
According to the news release, Westwood shot the two victims after he had been placed in a truck to sleep. Police said Westwood was believed to be smoking marijuana and drinking alcohol prior to the incident.
"When he ran out of rounds, Westwood allegedly asked another person who was inside the truck for another magazine for the gun," Owen said. "That person told Westwood 'no' and prevented Westwood from getting the additional magazine."
Westwood is being held in the Platte County Jail on a $50,000 bond.