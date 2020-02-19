A Clinton County man has been charged after allegedly creating child pornography depicting victims ranging from infants to 5 years old.
According to a probable cause statement filed by the Clinton County's Sheriff's Department, several videos and photos of alleged child pornography were traced to emails believed to belong to Anthony Gross.
Two videos allegedly depicted an infant being sexually assaulted, according to the report. Another video allegedly depicts an older child undressing, and this child is the alleged victim in a previous case involving Gross, according to court documents.
Two photos also allegedly were found, one depicting a child believed to be around 3 to 5 years old, and the other being a 4-year-old female.
Gross has been charged with three counts of possession of child pornography.