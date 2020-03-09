A St. Joseph man is under arrest for possessing a loaded firearm in his waistband as he was being taken into custody by the St. Joseph Police Department.
According to a probable cause statement filed by SJPD Officer Stephen Clark, Brian Helm was in possession of the firearm, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
"The defendant has a prior misdemeanor conviction for domestic assault and successfully completed probation on a felony possession of a controlled substance charge," Clark wrote in a part of the probable cause statement that asks why a defendant is a danger to the community.
According to court records, Helm served 86 days in jail for the domestic assault charge in 2019.
He also has a pending charge for possession of a controlled substance.