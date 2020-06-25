A Wisconsin man was arrested in the early morning hours of Thursday in Buchanan County for driving while intoxicated and littering, according to an arrest report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Joshua Hamre, 22, was arrested just before 7 a.m. His fourth offense is listed on the report as, "Littering - throwing doughnuts at officer."
More details on the arrest weren't immediately available on Thursday morning. Under Missouri law, prosecutors must bring charges against an arrested person within 24 hours or they are released.