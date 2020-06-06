Seasons are now shifting, and summer is likely to bring more severe weather and flooding for Missouri and Kansas.
"The only flooding has been along the Platte River," said Buchanan County Emergency Management Coordinator Bill Brinton. "It did not affect any homes."
There still is some concern with the Rushville-Sugar Lake Levee.
"At this time, the levee is still down and that protects Lewis and Clark Village," Brinton said.
Because it is a nonfederal levee, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is unsure when repairs will be able to be made.
May rainfall was below average, but NOAA’s three-month precipitation outlook predicts that we are 40% more likely to receive above average rainfall this summer.
Last month, Gavins Point Dam was able to reduce releases to its May average of 33,00 cubic feet per second, because there was below-average precipitation in the upper basin.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers recently gave a summer update over a web meeting.
"The upper basin runoff forecast remains above average in 2020," said John Remus, chief of the Corps of Engineers’ Missouri River Basin Water Management Division. "The upper basin runoff for the remainder of the year will depend on the mountain snow melt and summer rain events."
In St. Joseph, the Missouri River started off June between the action and minor flood stage at 15.5 feet. Going into this week, the river is expected to continue dropping to near 12 feet.