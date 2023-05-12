Brooke Coyle

Brooke Coyle is a current freshman at Benton High School and a proud participant in the 'Volunteer for 15' program. Getting involved with the program has enhanced her fandom of the Chiefs, especially Patrick Mahomes. 

 Riley Funk | News-Press NOW

A local service organization is partnering with Patrick Mahomes' foundation for the second year to encourage St. Joseph kids to participate in volunteering.

The Youth Volunteer Corps of St. Joseph is once again joining with the 15 and the Mahomies Foundation, which was founded in 2019, to inspire children to positively impact their communities through the Volunteer for 15 program.

