Magoon’s Famous Delicatessen kicked off Mardi Gras celebrations early on Sunday to be considerate of those who worked the next day or had earlier bedtimes.
There was live music performed by local band The Motors as well as Magoon’s well-known jambalaya, red beans and rice and cheesecake for desert. There was a full bar available and beads to pass around as well.
Owner of Magoon’s Barry Woodhull said having an earlier celebration time allowed for more of their regular patrons to feel included despite their work and sleep schedules.
“It’s just a chance for people to get together at an earlier time, a lot of the older people don’t like coming out at night, and so this starts at two in the afternoon and then, they can get ready for work tomorrow. Most of my customers have jobs and have to go home and get up early in the morning,” Woodhull said.
Many patrons at Magoon’s have been coming to the establishment for years. One patron, Dan Ousley, said he chose to come to Magoon’s for Mardi Gras because it feels like family.
“I met a girlfriend here and I love the music — the blues particularly — and it’s like a family down here. These are Goonies and they’re great people and they’re they’re always there for each other. We have fun,” Ousley said.
There was a $10 door charge for the festivities.