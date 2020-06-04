A local chemistry expert has found that new cases of COVID-19 may be declining, which could affect City Council actions on social distancing.

On Thursday, the St. Joseph City Council met to discuss the future of the current social distancing order, which is set to expire on June 15, along with Governor Mike Parson’s state order.

During the meeting, Dr. Gary Clapp, an associate professor of chemistry at Missouri Western State University, showed the council three graphs that indicate that the number of new cases of coronavirus are declining after the huge spike caused by cases found at Triumph Foods last month.

“These groups of data, because of the Triumph concentration, lends itself to a very difficult model, it’s not easy to predict,” Clapp said. “I had to slice it in a couple of different ways to help it make sense to everybody.”

Three graphs were presented: one that shows cases per day, one that shows the trend in cases per day after Triumph and a seven-day moving average graph. All show some jumps here and there, but an overall trend of a reduction in new cases.

Mayor Bill McMurray said this data shows that distancing efforts are working.

“The negative slope since Triumph shows that, as (Clapp) pointed out, the various risk management tools we’re using — wear the mask, social distancing, washing hands and doing all the things we’ve asked people to do — these things are working and they’re holding this virus down,” McMurray said.

McMurray also said hospitalizations due to COVID-19 were down to eight, after being as high as 19 last week. He said those bits of “good news” are positive, but he is reluctant to completely ease restrictions out of fear that the trend could start going the other way.

Clapp, whose Ph.D. is in photochemistry, which focuses on the chemical effects of light, said the increased sunlight of summertime may help to slow the virus due to the destructive force of photons.

“It destroys things that have DNA and RNA in them, because they absorb that photon of light and it tears up the molecules, basically tears it into its pieces, makes it break apart, which deactivates the virus,” Clapp said. “So, sunshine is our friend.”

He said heat itself may also help slow the spread.

The city is planning a second round of community testing next Tuesday using 400 test kits sent by the state. Those who wish to be tested must register on the Department of Health and Senior Services website . Information about doing so can be found by going to the COVID-19 updates page on the city’s website, stjoemo.info.

The City Council will meet to discuss the pandemic again next Thursday, when they are expected to make a decision on the future of the social distancing rules that are in effect. McMurray said the number of cases will be reviewed again at that time, and the Governor’s actions will effect his decision.