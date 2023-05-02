St. Joseph Health Department holds annual rabies clinic
Local animal groups and veterinarians are making it easy and affordable to take care of your pets this spring.

The city announced the dates for the annual spring rabies vaccine clinics around the city. These clinics are sponsored by the St. Joseph Animal Control and Rescue, the Friends of the St. Joseph Animal Shelter and local veterinarians.

