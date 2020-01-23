Some football fans choose to show off their love for their team with a tattoo, and Chiefs fans are no exception to this type of display.
Many area tattoo artists have done at least one arrowhead tattoo with an iconic “KC” in the middle.
Two tattoo shops offered price discounts for arrowheads ahead of the Chiefs Super Bowl appearance.
Tattoo Tower Club was one of the two, and their $50 price is based off of the Chiefs last Super Bowl game, which occurred 50 years ago.
“The Chiefs tattoos, we’ll do a deal on those until the Super Bowl, and if they win, you know, maybe we’ll continue it,” co-owner Jeff Zuptich said. “But 49ers tattoos are double.”
Russell Trautwein owns Outlaw Ink on the Belt Highway, although they will soon be moving the shop to Kansas City. Trautwein placed an arrowhead tattoo on Dustin Marks’ forearm Wednesday afternoon.
“I think the guys really like the arrowheads,” Tratwein said. “Girls are a little bit more into Patrick Mahomes ... he’s the heartthrob.”
By design, Marks’ arrowhead looks like it’s coming through his arm. The artwork took a couple hours to complete.
“It symbolizes all the years that I’ve been a Chiefs fan and all the memories I have with my grandpa,” Marks said.
Some of those memories for Marks have been unpleasant, like the playoff games the Chiefs couldn’t win. He hopes Patrick Mahomes can be the difference this time around.
“If they do pull it out … I’ll go to (Trautwein’s) new shop when it opens and get the Super Bowl Roman numerals,” Marks said. “To commemorate it, and rock it out, man.”
Portraits of players typically cost more to tattoo. One man showed off his Patrick Mahomes full back tattoo at Chiefs training camp. Mahomes autographed two tattoos for him after practice.
“Anybody who does portraits is going to love to do a Patrick Mahomes or Travis Kelce,” Trautwein said. “You know, I’ve seen some Andy Reid tattoos. I’ve seen them. I haven’t done one yet, but I’ve seen them.”