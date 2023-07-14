Lottery fever hits St. Joseph

A six-number combination can land one person a life-changing amount of money, and many St. Joseph residents are feeling lucky this time around.
Both the Powerball and Mega Millions have major drawings this weekend, with the two jackpots combining for over $1.4 billion.
Even though the odds of winning the lottery are approximately 1 in 292 million, any time the jackpot gets this high, even those that don't regularly play are going to take part in the fun.
St. Joseph Cenex cashier Evony Tsovilas said that she has seen bigger crowds, but the excitement is there for this weekend.
"They'll get like the double play or the power play, so they'll usually up the ante a little bit," Tsovilas said. "The last one we had it was busier when it was well over a billion. But we've had a lot more tickets sold."
Even though the odds of hitting the jackpot are slim to none, some, like resident Scott Barnes, play the lottery every week, regardless of the payout.
"I'm a gambler," Barnes said. "I tell you what, it only takes one."
This weekend, millions of Americans will be fixated on the drawing, their eyes glued to their tickets.
While they're looking through these tickets, the question of what the first thing they'd do with their money will inevitably creep into the back of their mind. Some ideas may be a little selfish, and some are more focused on others. But almost everyone likely hopes that money won't be an issue for the rest of their lives.
"(I'm) saving it and getting a house," Tsovilas said.
Barnes also had a few ideas of what he would do with the money.
"I would build us a new church," Barnes said. "(Then) I would take my boy to Worlds of Fun."
