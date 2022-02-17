Dear Readers,
Last Saturday was a bittersweet one for the News-Press. A serious mechanical breakdown on our printing press caused us to not deliver printed newspapers to customers last Saturday.
It was bitter because it marked the first time in our 175-year history that we were not able to print a newspaper and throw it on our readers' porches or in their driveways. No copies made it to the Post Office to be mailed.
It was somewhat sweet because a significant portion of our readers logged on to our website, eEdition and mobile app to and read their news anyway. We know this because we witnessed a dramatic increase in those numbers.
To be clear, I do apologize to those who were inconvenienced by this situation. It took several hours for our production crew to find the cause of the breakdown and several more hours to repair it. I am thankful we have a dedicated crew that stayed on the job until the issue was fixed and press was again up and running.
Our NPG printing press is about 25 years old and currently operates at least five days per week. A few years ago, we used it seven days per week just to print the News-Press. We also print several other newspapers, which keeps our machinery running almost non-stop.
Imagine have a 25-year-old car and relying on it to get to work, buy groceries, visit family and run errands. No matter how much preventative maintenance you perform and no matter how many parts you replace, at some point, that car will not run.
Over the years, we have spent serious amounts of money on maintaining, and even upgrading our printing press. Still, we know that mechanical issues would occur and printing a newspaper would be difficult or impossible. For several years, we had an agreement with our neighbors to the south, the Kansas City Star, to step in and print our newspaper. Unfortunately, the Star closed it's production facility in Kansas City and now prints its newspaper in Des Moines, Iowa.
Currently, there are no other viable alternatives to have another newspaper print the News-Press. Thus, we made the unattractive decision to publish last Saturday's Weekender, our flagship product, on digital platforms.
In the past several weeks, delivering the News-Press has been a dicey proposition. Delivery has been delayed by both mechanical issues and inclement weather. This is the reason we've invested heavily in our website, eEdition and mobile app, all products which are weatherproof and require fewer machines to produce.
Again, I apologize for our lost Weekender and thank our valued readers for hanging in there and sticking with us. Please be assured that we do, and will continue to do, everything possible to keep our presses churning out the latest and most comprehensive news in our region.
We're grateful that you're reading a copy of the Weekender edition of the News-Press Weekender today. We plan to continue to deliver printed copies in the months and years to come.
All we need is some mild weather and a printing press that continues to hum along.
Sincerely,
Stacey Hill
Executive Vice President
News Press and Gazette Company.
