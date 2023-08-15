Loss of Spouse Sanctuary board members visited a local senior center Tuesday to show what the program can provide to those struggling with grief.

Leaders from LOSS showed support to a woman at the Joyce Raye Patterson 50+ Activity Center who had lost her spouse and was considering joining. They spoke about the importance of socializing during their presentation but also reassured her that she can join whenever she decided it was the right time.

