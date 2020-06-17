Local authorities had their hands full Wednesday morning wrangling cattle after an accident on U.S. Highway 36 in St. Joseph led to dozens of the animals getting loose and wandering to surrounding neighborhoods.
Capt. Jeff Wilson with the St. Joseph Police Department said an accident around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday on an elevated part of the roadway between 10th and 22nd streets involved a trailer carrying about 90 cows. Some of the animals that escaped had to be killed by police due to them causing unsafe situations and others died due to the accident. About 50 cattle ended up loose at the time of the accident, he said.
"Several of the cattle had to be dispatched for safety reasons, getting in traffic on highways and stuff like that," Wilson said.
The crash closed parts of Highway 36 for several hours while officers and others worked to contain the cattle. Wilson said there were still some cows unaccounted for in rural areas, but animals were gathered as far away as Pickett Road and in various other locations south of the accident site, including Ajax Road.
Motorists were urged to stay alert in case cows wandered into their path.
Several law enforcement agencies and cowboy groups were in charge of rounding up cattle that got loose from the incident, Wilson said. Cows that were found were taken to various farms or the St. Joseph Stockyards.
"There's some cattle that are unaccounted for, those that have made it outside the city into the rural areas and stuff like that, so that information will probably be hard to ascertain," Wilson said.
Wilson said the rollover was a one-vehicle accident and the driver of the cattle truck was injured and transported to the hospital.
Police continue to seek the public's assistance in locating missing cattle. If a cow is sighted, people are urged to call the St. Joseph Police Department's emergency number at 816-271-4777.