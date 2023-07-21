Look! Up in the sky! It’s a bird … it’s a plane … it’s Superman!
How great those words were, it meant we were headed to Metropolis and here comes Clark Kent, Lois Lane, Jimmy Olsen and Perry White. We were about to learn the inner workings of the Daily Planet and the incredible problems the world was facing.
Now you can go to the real Metropolis, Metropolis Illinois, and relive those memories at the Super Museum, I did! Metropolis is a sleepy little town in Southern Illinois, that was until Jim Hambrick came leaping into town in a single bound. Jim opened his personal tribute to Superman and the franchise in the early ‘90s but he has been collecting memorabilia for decades.
As a kid, Jim’s starter collection was in his bedroom. Then one day he charged a school mate a nickel to come see what he had. Now with over 70,000 items on display, Jim has employed three generations of his family and revived that sleepy little town into a Superman’s mecca.
As in life, things don’t always seem as they actually are, with the Adventures of Superman and the franchise, it certainly was not. Superman had a curse and Hollywood knew it!
George Reeves, who played Superman, oh sorry Clark Kent, in the original series, was typecast. He couldn’t find another job. After years of series success but with much trauma in his personal life, Reeves finally got an audition. He left an ongoing party at his house and went upstairs to sleep, only to be kept awake by his girlfriend and others partying on. Reeves came back down to break up the fest when a nasty quarrel ensued. George stormed off and went back upstairs where he allegedly committed suicide.
Noel Neill, who played Lois Lane, was famous in other ways to thousands of GI’s in World War II as a pinup girl second only to Betty Grable. After George’s death, she retired from the business.
Jack Larson, aka Jimmy Olsen, that goofy cub reporter with a camera permanently strapped around his neck, was also typecast and bitter he couldn’t get hired.
Robert Shyne, Inspector Henderson who couldn’t solve anything, was blacklisted. He was accused by his ex-wife of associating with communists and brought to testify in front of Senator McCarthy’s House Committee on Unamerican Activity. His career as an actor was over.
Christopher Reeves, who brilliantly portrayed Superman in the 1979 movie, broke his neck during an equestrian event in 1995 and was left paralyzed. He was financially helped by best friend Robin Williams because of a pact they made when both were young struggling actors. Williams went on to mega stardom only to commit suicide himself in 2014.
Margot Kidder played Lois Lane in the same movie and descended into drug and alcohol addiction shortly thereafter, taking her own life.
What is it about people that take their lives who seem to, “have it all?” They spend years trying to become “rich and famous,” then once they get there ... Anthony Bourdain, Kate Spade, Tony Scott, yes Robin Williams, Kurt Cobain, and my cousin.
Don’t they know the hole, pain and confusion they leave their supposed loved ones?
It’s hard for someone not depressed to understand depression. Can’t you just be happy? Oh come on, stop drinking, what’s the problem? So thinks the naïve, amateur psychiatrist who doesn’t have a clue about brain chemistry or genetics.
The Superman franchise has moved on to tremendous success world wide with movies, cartoons and magazines bringing in billions of dollars and millions of new fans.
Dean Cain and Teri Hatcher, more recent actors in the franchise, have both been to the museum and seem to be doing fine. Jerry Seinfeld, also a museum visitor, is obsessed with Superman and has his statue visible in almost every episode.
We have done a podcast from the Super Museum with Jim Hambrick and wow, the stories he has to tell. He got to be friends with all the original cast members. You can hear that podcast next month by signing up at bobfordshistory.com.
Many successful shows, businesses and people have a secret undertone we will never know. This seldom acknowledged realization should cause us all to be more tolerant and supportive of one another, kind words go a long way. You never know what another person is going through.
The Super Museum is a destination, plan a trip! You will have a blast going back and remembering simpler times, enjoy, but ... don’t sign on as a new cast member, you never know, curses die hard.
Up, up, and away!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.