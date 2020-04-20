With all three candidates running for Andrew County Sheriff filing as Republicans, the race will effectively end in August.
Grant Gillett, a longtime sheriff's deputy, is among the candidates. Incumbent Bryan Atkins is not seeking re-election.
"I want to look at bettering our road patrol, getting them out into the rural areas, getting them out in the general public," Gillett said. "A lot of the rural small communities don't have law enforcement other than a sheriff's office or the Missouri Highway Patrol."
Gillett faces two other candidates, Richard Wall and Daryl Butcher. Gillett has been endorsed by former Andrew County Sheriff Gary Howard and former Chief Deputy Donnie Hector.
Even so, Gillett acknowledged the difficulties that branch from an accelerated election season with the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"It does come up a lot quicker," Gillett said. "And it is very hard for you to be able to go out and get all your stuff done that you need to be done. One thing that helps me out is I've been here for 18 years and hopefully the citizens of the county pretty well have an idea of who I am and how I work around here."
Gillett is an Andrew County native and attended Savannah High School. He told News-Press NOW he enjoys hunting and fishing in his spare time.
He touted his experience working in multiple different departments as a dispatcher, road deputy and supervisor.
Gillett said the main issue Andrew County is facing is a rash of vehicle break-ins.
"We're having a lot of vehicles broken into, just like St. Joseph police department is," he said. "People are just stealing stuff, it's hard times out there and they're doing whatever they can to get ahead."
The Republican primary in Andrew County is set for August.