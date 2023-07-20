Kim the cat lady

Kim Gorman, a volunteer with Friends of the Animal Shelter, cares for a cat in need of adoption. A proposed new shelter would provide bigger space for dogs and cats and allow staff to separate animals that are sick.

 Greg Kozol | News-Press NOW

Kim Gorman knows the names of all the cats at the St. Joseph animal shelter.

There’s Pumpernickel, a friendly gray tabby that allows strangers to pet her on the head. Kitty Purry is a newcomer with a fuzzy little tail. Apple appears very talkative, especially when it’s time to eat. Peanut is the only male in the catio, making him sort of the Hugh Hefner of feline group housing.

