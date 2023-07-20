Kim Gorman, a volunteer with Friends of the Animal Shelter, cares for a cat in need of adoption. A proposed new shelter would provide bigger space for dogs and cats and allow staff to separate animals that are sick.
Kim Gorman knows the names of all the cats at the St. Joseph animal shelter.
There’s Pumpernickel, a friendly gray tabby that allows strangers to pet her on the head. Kitty Purry is a newcomer with a fuzzy little tail. Apple appears very talkative, especially when it’s time to eat. Peanut is the only male in the catio, making him sort of the Hugh Hefner of feline group housing.
All of these cats are ready for adoption at the Animal Control and Rescue Shelter, a city facility shoehorned into a heavy industrial zone at 701 S.W. Lower Lake Road. It’s a building that the Friends of the Animal Shelter, a volunteer group sometimes known as FOTAS, would love to replace.
“Staff has done a marvelous job trying to keep the facility updated and comfortable for the animals,” said Gorman, a volunteer at the shelter and a member of the FOTAS board. “There are still issues. It still has inherent problems from being a 1978 shelter, plus the location is not ideal.”
For seven years, the volunteer group has worked to relocate the animal shelter to a larger, more modern facility located in the Mitchell Woods Business Park in east St. Joseph. FOTAS bought a building at 5909 Corporate Drive and raised more than $2 million, but the COVID-19 pandemic, inflation and a complex design scheme kept dreams of a new shelter from getting off the drawing board.
Now, the project is poised to move forward with more scaled-back ambitions.
“It wouldn’t have all the bells and whistles we had originally hoped for, but we’re wanting to get started on something at this point,” said Gorman, a former member of the St. Joseph City Council. “We’re close to the amount we would need for a basic renovation of the shelter.”
Instead of a full remodel, FOTAS looks to complete only the first floor of the building on Corporate Drive, which was previously used by a pharmaceutical company. Even with the more limited approach, the animal shelter would see its available space increase from 7,500 to 18,000 square feet. It would cost $3.2 million, compared to more than $5 million for the entire building plus outdoor kennels. FOTAS would need to raise another $400,000.
The new site would offer easier access for the public, more green space for walking dogs and larger areas for meeting space and animal housing.
“We’re hoping to begin construction within the next several months,” Gorman said. “Before the end of the year for sure.”
The volunteer group still has work to do. The city council has to approve the design and the contracting bids for a building that will get turned over to the city.
Kenton Randolph, a member of the city council, said it’s important that the new facility meets standards and is in line with community needs.
”The new facility must be an upgrade from what we currently have, and adequate,” he said in an email to News-Press NOW. “I feel it is important to be very judicious in deviations from the prior plan and design concept. I feel it is also important for the project to meet all funding obligations, so it can be completed in its entirety.”
Randolph went on to praise FOTAS, along with other volunteer groups like Beautify St. Joseph and Friends of Krug Park, for their work in making improvements to St. Joseph.
Fundraising continues for the new shelter as well as ongoing efforts to assist with the adoption and care of animals at the city shelter. In the last 12 months, FOTAS has provided the city with nearly $78,000 for medical costs and reduced adoption fees for pets.
The 2019 Capital Improvements Program tax included $1 million for the new shelter to go along with the $2.1 million that FOTAS raised. The animal shelter was not included in the 2023 CIP tax that goes before voters in August.
