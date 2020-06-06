State wide shutdowns was supposed to help decrease the risk of spreading the coronavirus, but it may have inadvertently caused a spike in another crisis in the states.
The American Medical Association said that 30 states reported an uptick in opioid-related fatalities. The AMA had Missouri as one of the states reporting an uptick in that category.
That may not have been the case here in St. Joseph according to the the Family Guidance Center.
“We have not seen anymore or any less in opioid misuse than what we were used to seeing before the COVID-19 pandemic,” Kristina Hannon, co-CEO of the Family Guidance Center, said.
That does not mean that the area did not see an increase in substance abuse though during the months of the lockdown. In fact there was a spike people misusing other substances.
“On the other side what we are seeing is an increase in alcohol use and marijuana use,” Hannon said. “They believe alcohol and marijuana will help with the depression and anxiety that they are having. Alcohol is a depressant so that is not the case.”
Hannon also said that they were not specifically seeing an increase in patients needing appointments, just an increase of patients reporting depression and anxiety. She attributes that to people taking social distancing too literally and not trying to keep some sort of online contact with the outside world.
There was also a surprising decrease in drug use in one category: methamphetamines.
“What we have seen is a decrease in methamphetamine use and we don’t really know why,” Hannon said. “Some patients are saying that it is because they are too afraid to leave their house so that could be attributed to some of it.”
Family Guidance Center has been seeing patients in person during the lockdowns and via telephone. Hannon hopes to see that number of in person visits go up as time goes on.
The AMA also encouraged local and state legislatures to take action to fight against a wave of opioid use and opioid related fatalities.