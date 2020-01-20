The southeastern part of Australia has been burning for a month now, just getting some relief from the rains that hit this last week.
Wildfires can happen in Missouri and have happened before, but nothing even close to the extent of Australia. Dry winds, scorching hot days and droughts set up a perfect storm of conditions for the devastation.
“They have a lot of crown fires — very rare for us to have one. That means the fire gets to the top of the tree and being 30 to 40 feet long. Unusual for us in Missouri,” said Lonnie Messbarger, a forester at the Missouri Department of Conservation.
Crown fires are the ones running crazy in Australia. These fires can be some of the quickest moving fires and the hardest to contain.
“Ladder fuel is where the smallest trees build up into the bigger trees and work its way up. You have to have unique vegetation for that, which we don’t really have in Missouri,” Messbarger said. “When crown fires happen, it is most dangerous to people on the ground. It is limiting to what humans can do.”
Crown fires can happen in Missouri, but for conditions to get like that is extremely rare. Grass fires in open fields are the ones most common in the northwest corner of the state.
Animals are obviously impacted by the damage on the continent. Koalas, kangaroos, wombats and wallabies are some of the wildlife most impacted. But the ecosystem as a whole could not be ready for wildlife again for a while.
“I have seen reports worried about the koala population and if they can even exist in the wild after this,” Dr. Julie Jedlicka, an associate professor of biology at Missouri Western State University. “As ecologists, for birds we are worried about them losing nesting sites and food availability in the fires. I don’t think we won’t see truly how bad these fires are for a while now.”
Animals are dying at high rates, but the ecosystem damage may have more impact on the future of some species in that region. Jedlicka said the fires are burning so fast and so out of control that it is hard to save entire chunks of land.
Messbarger compared conditions for those fires in Australia as similar to some areas out in California. There was one big difference that he highlighted between them.
“Australia is weather-related. California is more vegetation and more predictable. That is something that always occurs. They count on it. I don’t think it is as predictable in Australia,” Messbarger said.