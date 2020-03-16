The Chiefs coming back to Missouri Western is old news now, but the question of where the money is coming from is still new.
For lifelong residents of St. Joseph and loyal Chiefs fans, the return of the Kingdom is a dream come true.
“I have been a Chiefs fan all of my life and it is just great to have them here,” Mike Lipira, a lifelong St. Joseph resident said. “It is good for St. Joe to get people from all over the United States here.”
The Patrick Mahomes effect was out in full force last year, shattering the attendance record that was previously set at training camp. Now that the Chiefs are reigning Super Bowl champs, the crowd could be even bigger this upcoming year and a local thinks this could draw in more people.
“I think it is a great thing for Missouri Western and St. Joseph as a whole,” Donnie Blair, a Savannah, Missouri, resident said. “We got a Super Bowl winner, you could not ask for too much more. It should bring more people to the area.”
Missouri Westen is getting facility upgrades to accommodate some of the requests from the Chiefs. There is more seating being added to the practice area. The gas for the equipment for the project is being provided by the city and county.
Scanlon Hall is getting a couple new improvements to it, as it is where the Chiefs stay over the summer. It still is not set on what monetary amount would be paid by the city, county and independent donations. Regardless, people did not seem to mind allocating city and county funds to help support the university.
“Nothing wrong with it. I like to see some money spent at home. It is good for the community as a whole,” Blair said.
The economic impacts of the Chiefs being here may not be felt immediately, but it might be seen down the line.
“I think it helps in the long run because of the income for the city,” Lipira said.
St. Joseph residents can rejoice for the next three years of camp in the community. There may be more improvements brought to the campus and city in the future with more money flowing in during the summertime.