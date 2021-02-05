Black History Month is a time for education and celebration, and it also provides a chance to give recognition to African-American achievements in U.S. history.
“I think it's very important to celebrate and acknowledge those that have come before and those that are trailblazers now,” said Latoya Muhammad, Missouri Western State University's multicultural education director. “Especially even more so now what has happened and is currently happening in our culture and country as it relates to Black lives.”
COVID-19 has cancelled many events this year, but students and faculty are still finding ways to educate students. Students at Pickett Elementary will be learning about Black History Month through interactive read-alouds, mixed media, activities and classroom discussions.
At Western, there are plans as well.
“Every Tuesday we will be highlighting a different African-American trailblazer on social media and our dining hall is having a Black history-themed lunch,” Muhammad said. “I will be doing a reading with the library in town.”
The Black Student Union also will be doing a dating night and a trivia night.
“Towards the end of the month, a faculty member will be doing a presentation on micro aggression toward LGBTQ folks that are also African-American,” Muhammad said. “Part of my job is being a support and resource for students that have those marginalized identities that may not have readily available resources.”
The St. Joseph Black Archives Museum is a local source for finding out more about prominent figures in history. The museum has been up and running for 30 years.
Coleman Hawkins, “The Father of the Tenor Sax,” was born in St. Joseph on Nov. 21, 1904, and went on to be inducted in the Big Band and Jazz Hall of Fame in 1982. In honor of Hawkins and his music, the Coleman Hawkins Jazz Festival is celebrated on the third weekend in June in Coleman Hawkins Park.
Claudia’s Kitchen in the Buchanan County courthouse basement aims to bring more culture to St. Joseph every day.
“We’ve been here for about six and a half years now and all of our food is made from scratch with a South-style cooking, owner Brigid Read said. “My father is Cuban, so that is how I learned some Hispanic cooking, and my mother is from New Orleans.”
Read has been making extra homemade tamales lately that have been selling for the Super Bowl. She has worked with the nutrition department at the St. Joseph School District as well as with those at Missouri Western and mentored at Youth Alliance.
There she worked with young kids who came in and wanted to one day open up their own café or be a chef.
“What you chose to do, have some education to back you up so you’ll be knowledgeable and not go in with blind sight,” Read said. “Stay positive, cooking is fun and can be very therapeutic.”