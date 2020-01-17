There is a new mountain bike league coming to Missouri that has brought interest to the St. Joseph community.
Members of the local mountain bike community are meeting Saturday at 11 a.m. at Horizon Cycling to learn about the process of making a St. Joseph team to compete in the Missouri league for the National Interscholastic Cycling Association. The league is offered for middle schoolers and high schoolers in sixth to 12th grade.
For some teenagers like Exander Schilling, a mountain biking team would provide an opportunity to be a part of a team.
"It's for people like me, I don't like sports like football, basketball, that doesn't interest me a whole lot," Schilling said. "Mountain biking is something that I love to do and would love to be part of like a team."
The league has interest for the city as well. City Councilman Madison Davis believes the team will be good for kids to get active and be a part of a team.
"Something that we see a lot these days is kids would rather spend time indoors, but I think when we get more kids outdoors, it helps them lead a more fulfilled life," Davis said.
Davis said he believes the community has the interest to bring a team in and it will be good for the city.
"I'm just looking forward to the potential for it. I'm looking forward to an opportunity to bring something to St. Joe, of a positive note that we don't have much like it," Davis said.
A lot of the mountain biking community shop and meet other bikers at Horizon Cycling in St. Joseph. Manager Blake Hoppe said the league will be good for the future of mountain biking in St. Joseph.
"I think when you throw in competition you get other kids that think, 'Oh, I can ride a bike faster than the next kid,'" Hoppe said. "It makes it a little more widely known instead of appealing to such a small audience."
The league in Missouri will start this coming fall. Davis said he hopes for a team to be in St. Joseph either this year or next year. The informational meeting will give the St. Joseph biking community logistics on what it takes to start a team and what coaching would be needed.
Schilling said he started riding a bike when he was 3 years old and has been around the activity ever sense.
"I think it will be fun because a lot of people have the skill to ride, but don't really have anywhere to put it to or anything to look forward to using it," Schilling said.
Schilling said people will be able to show their skills and see results and compete.
The NICA, the organization that will be new to Missouri has been around since 2009 and is continuing to expand across the country.