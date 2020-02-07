It was a big day Wednesday for the family of Grace Davison, as she turned 104 years old.
Meadowview Residential care, where Davison lives, held a birthday party for her featuring one of her favorite meals, fried chicken.
“It was fantastic, really, the biggest birthday I’ve ever had,” Davison said.
Davison said that she values hard work and has worked hard her whole life and has been happy with the care at Meadowview.
“To tell you the truth, I’ve worked real hard in my life,” Davison said. “I’ve been here and there, but God brought me in here and gave me angels to take care of me.”
Meadowview Director Chelsea Howlett said it was an honor to put on the party for Grace.
“Our manager told me that she had a big birthday coming up and I thought maybe it was 90, or 95, but when she said 104, I said, ‘We have to throw a party,’” Howlett said.
Grace looked back on the hard work she had accomplished to make money for herself and her family when growing up. She held jobs such as working in a chicken shack, working long days on the field, and when she got older, working on dolls, and now making blankets for people.
“I’ll tell you another thing, the kids nowadays, if they had to do what I had to do growing up, they couldn’t have done it,” Davison said. “A little hard work never hurt anyone.”
Grace said she always has to keep herself busy. She still walks around on her walker, goes to her favorite restaurant, Red Lobster, and keeps her hands busy by making blankets for her loved ones. She usually makes a blanket a day.
“To know that each of us as a family probably have her blankets means a lot to us and sharing those stories one more time is always fun,” said her granddaughter Cindy Daffron.
With Grace’s sewing passion there have been some sewing machines bite the dust. She said she always has an extra sewing machine ready as a backup in case she has to switch to it.
Grace said she loves bingo and the color purple. She said she believes she can make it many more years to come and her heart doctor said she could make it to 110.