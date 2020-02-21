A St. Joseph woman admitted in federal court on Friday to assaulting her child while on a military base in Germany as a dependent of a solider stationed there.
According to a news release, Baillie Hannah, 29, pleaded guilty to one count of assault resulting in serious bodily injury and one count of making a false statement to a federal law enforcement officer.
"Further examination of (the child) at LRMC and a local German hospital revealed that (the child) had suffered a massive brain injury, numerous broken bones that were in various stages of healing and many retinal hemorrhages," the Department of Justice, Office of Public Affairs, said in the release.
The case was jointly investigated by the FBI and the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command and is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney's office.
According to court records, Hannah, who also is known as Baillie Dickenson, originally was charged with intimidation against a witness, tampering with a witness and two counts of lying to federal investigators.
Hannah's plea will be official once it's accepted by a U.S. District Court judge in Kansas City. She was initially indicted in December of 2018.
Derreck Dickenson, Hannah's former husband, agreed to a plea in 2018 in which he admitted to obstructing and lying to law enforcement officers.
According to court records, he has not been sentenced.