One local Veteran is celebrating his 100th birthday, so his family and friends organized a surprise parade for him Saturday.
Earl Hammer is a Marine Corps Veteran who had no idea about the birthday surprise, that consisted of family, VFW Post 56 riders and local law enforcement. Hammer has lead an interesting life. He retired from the Marine Corps then he went into air traffic control. He said his guidance from God has helped him on the way to 100 years old.
“My birthday is November the 16th 1920,” Hammer said. “I feel that god has guided me because of my employment.”
When he retired from air traffic control, Hammer became a bee keeper. This is when he had a little advice on what has kept him so healthy.
“Honey is better for you than sugar so I’ve lived on honey the last 25 years,” he said.
During the parade outside of Country Squire Retirement Home, Hammer was presented awards and tokens of appreciation from VFW riders. George Westbrook, the President of VFW Post 56 Riders, said they were happy to show up for Hammer, and promised him they would be back next year.
“Anybody that’s been in a war and lived this long, he deserves it,” Westbrook said.
“I'm just lucky,” Early said.
Hammer said his favorite surprise for Veteran's Day was getting a visit from the Mayor of St. Joseph, Bill McMurray.