If you ventured around town on Friday, you may have seen some businesses with black balloons hanging by their doors.
The balloons are a part of an international movement to raise awareness of those who have been lost to addiction and their families and friends.
Along with raising awareness, treatment facilities want to educate the public on all that addiction entails.
"Addiction is not a choice, it's a sickness. People need to educate themselves on that. People also need to educate themselves on the Good Samaritan Law, where they understand that you can't get in trouble if you're trying to help somebody," Mark Puckett, Vice President of St. Kolbe-Puckett Center for Healing, said.
Local treatment facilities handed out information on addiction as well as Narcan, which to some may seem like it aids addiction, but according to staff at one treatment center, it helps give people a start on the path to recovery.
"We're bringing awareness to it. It's not encouraging people to continue to use a substance. It is something that they are trying to get help for and that we want to encourage that help," Sara Brown, Director of Integrated Behavioral Health at the Family Guidance Center, said.
This is the second year that St. Kolbe-Puckett has participated in Black Balloon Day, and they’re trying to get the conversation started in the community.
"That's why we're trying to get as many homeowners and businesses as we can to put the balloons out because that will actually draw more attention to the problem that's going on because everybody's affected by it," Puckett said.
Puckett said local treatment centers are starting to come together to help reduce the number of people battling addiction, by offering more informational sessions where they include family members.
The City of St. Joseph Health Department has a website, addictionhelpnow.info with resources for addiction that includes events and info sessions at the different treatment centers in town.
"It's important that people, when they look and they see that balloon, think about that family member that you lost. Think about your friend that lost a son, think about your co-worker who lost a child or a brother or sister. Those people aren't just a statistic, they are a family member," Puckett said.